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Lee names Ajou University professor to head state diplomatic academy

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
Kim Heung-kyu, professor of political science and diplomacy and director of the U.S.-China Policy Institute at Ajou University, speaks during an interview with Hankookilbo, sister company of The Korea Times, at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, June 14, 2023. Korea Times photo by Choi Ju-yeon

Kim Heung-kyu, professor of political science and diplomacy and director of the U.S.-China Policy Institute at Ajou University, speaks during an interview with Hankookilbo, sister company of The Korea Times, at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, June 14, 2023. Korea Times photo by Choi Ju-yeon

President Lee Jae Myung has appointed an Ajou University professor as the new head of the National Diplomatic Academy, a presidential spokesperson said Friday.

Kim Heung-kyu, a professor of politics and diplomacy at Ajou University, was named to head the academy, with expertise in East Asian diplomacy and security issues, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

The president also named Kim Tai-yoo, an engineering professor at Seoul National University, as vice chair of the presidential committee on rationalizing regulations, Kang said.