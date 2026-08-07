Lee names Ajou University professor to head state diplomatic academy

President Lee Jae Myung has appointed an Ajou University professor as the new head of the National Diplomatic Academy, a presidential spokesperson said Friday.

Kim Heung-kyu, a professor of politics and diplomacy at Ajou University, was named to head the academy, with expertise in East Asian diplomacy and security issues, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

The president also named Kim Tai-yoo, an engineering professor at Seoul National University, as vice chair of the presidential committee on rationalizing regulations, Kang said.