Lee calls on generals to help restore public trust in military after martial law imposition

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday called on military generals to help restore public trust in the military, referring to its involvement in the 2024 imposition of martial law by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee made the call during a ceremony to present ceremonial flags to promoted military generals, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

Lee said a long period of time was required to restore public trust in the military following the actions by past military regimes.

The president, in particular, said, "The task of restoring public trust was created again due to insurrection," calling on the generals to "make efforts although the process of restoring trust wouldn't be easy," according to Kang.

Referring to the military's involvement in the martial law declaration by ousted former President Yoon, Lee said a few people had tarnished the honor of the entire military. Still, restoring public trust is what the military must do, he also noted.

During Friday's ceremony, four military generals were presented with the ceremonial flags, including Gen. Lee Sang-ryeol, chief of the Army Ground Operations Command, and Lt. Gen. Park Heung-jae, chief of the Air Force Academy.