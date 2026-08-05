Lee to hold closed-door meeting this week to review real estate policies

President Lee Jae Myung will preside over a closed-door meeting this week to review real estate market policies, a presidential spokesperson said Wednesday, as the government seeks to increase housing supply.

The upcoming session, set for Friday, follows Lee's instruction Monday to secure a large supply of housing to rein in soaring housing prices.

During the upcoming meeting, officials are expected to discuss housing supply, as the government is reportedly preparing to announce housing supply measures later this week.