PPP urges Lee to veto bill on stripping prosecution of investigative powers

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday called on President Lee Jae Myung to veto a recently passed bill aimed at abolishing the prosecution's direct investigative powers.

PPP lawmakers made the appeal as they held a meeting of the party's Supreme Council outside Cheong Wa Dae, slamming the bill as a measure that would only benefit criminals and undermine the rule of law.

"When the passage of the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act abolishing the supplementary investigative authority was declared, the rule of law in South Korea was handed a death sentence," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said.

"This is a bill that only benefits criminals, including President Lee," he added, noting that Lee's own criminal trials are currently suspended.

Rep. Jang warned that public calls for Lee's impeachment would grow stronger if he refuses to veto the bill, stressing that the legislation is opposed by a majority of the public, legal experts and even some ruling party lawmakers amid concerns it could weaken protection for victims.

Under the bill, the prosecution will be stripped of its authority to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations. Prosecutors will instead be allowed to request judicial police officers to carry out supplementary investigations.

The bill passed a plenary session last week in a 175-2 vote, despite protests from the PPP.

The revision is part of the ruling party's broader prosecution reform drive aimed at dismantling the prosecution and creating two new agencies, tasked with handling investigations and indictments, respectively.