Lee says Korean firms, people in Germany play key role as bridge

FRANKFURT — President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday that many Korean companies are actively operating in Frankfurt and the broader Hesse region of Germany, stressing the Korean community's role in serving as a bridge between the two countries.

The Korean president made the remarks at a meeting with members of the Korean community in Germany at a hotel in Frankfurt, where he made a brief stop on his way home after visiting San Francisco and three South American countries.

"Today, many of our companies are operating across Frankfurt and Hesse," Lee said.

Across Europe, Korean companies are also "proving their competitiveness" in industries ranging from automobiles and electronics to finance, logistics and other advanced technologies, the president emphasized.

Lee described the Korean community as a key pillar of Korea's growing competitiveness, adding that the Korean community can further strengthen the country's presence in the region by complementing national strengths with their strong local trust.

The president said Germany is showing growing interest in Korean culture, businesses and technology, emphasizing the Korean community's role as a bridge between the two countries.

Frankfurt was the final stop on Lee's five-nation tour.

Following the meeting, Lee was scheduled to depart for Korea.