President Lee Jae Myung returns home Monday after wrapping up the longest overseas trip of his presidency, an 11-day tour encompassing Germany, the United States and three South American countries that focused on securing artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships and broadening supply chains for critical minerals and energy.

The trip offered the clearest picture yet of Lee’s economic diplomacy. Rather than centering on traditional security issues, he sought to strengthen Korea’s position in the global AI race while expanding access to strategic resources needed for semiconductors, batteries and other advanced industries.

Attention now turns to whether those diplomatic gains can be translated into domestic policy and tangible economic results.

Lee began the tour on July 24 in San Francisco, where he unveiled the San Francisco AI Declaration and laid out his vision for Korea’s role in the global AI industry.

“Korea will become an indispensable player in the global AI supply chain,” Lee said. “Building on our world-leading expertise in memory chips and manufacturing capabilities, we will become a trusted production base and supply chain partner for AI semiconductors.”

Lee later met executives from Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic and Broadcom, while leaders of major Korean companies joined discussions on expanding bilateral AI cooperation.

The meetings also produced plans for Korean and U.S. companies to pursue projects worth a combined $950 billion, emphasizing Seoul’s efforts to position its semiconductor industry at the center of the rapidly growing AI ecosystem.

While the U.S. leg focused on AI, Lee’s visits to Brazil, Chile and Argentina centered on securing the resources needed to support advanced industries.

Korea and Brazil agreed to deepen cooperation on strategic minerals, including rare earth elements, while Chile pledged closer cooperation on lithium and copper. In Argentina, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals and concluded negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement.

Korea also plans to begin importing Argentine crude oil next year, opening up a new potential supply route from outside the Middle East.

Kim Sang-il, a political commentator, said the trip reflected a broader shift in the meaning of national security, with the South American leg in particular demonstrating Lee's efforts to reduce Korea's reliance on a limited number of suppliers for strategic resources. He described it as less about finding new suppliers than expanding the country's strategic options.

“In a period of global realignment, what matters is securing as many options as possible,” he said. “Diversifying supply sources for strategic resources such as minerals and energy strengthens Korea’s bargaining power.”

He said broadening ties beyond Korea’s traditional partners would also help the country navigate an increasingly fragmented international order.

“Expanding ties with a broader range of partners will ultimately give Korea greater flexibility and a more favorable position as the global order continues to evolve,” he explained.

The focus now shifts to how quickly the government can follow through on the agreements reached during the trip. Lee is expected to chair a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where ministers will begin discussing follow-up measures.

Joint policy briefings by the foreign, unification and defense ministries are also scheduled later this week, with AI cooperation, critical mineral supply chains and broader economic security initiatives expected to be among the key agenda items, along with North Korea policy, wartime operational control and defense reform.

The Cabinet is also expected to deliberate on the revised Criminal Procedure Act, which the National Assembly passed Friday. Lee has 15 days to either sign it into law or exercise his veto. The legislation has proven contentious, as it strips prosecutors of investigative powers that have long supplemented police work but have also drawn criticism for being politicized. The review comes as the administration continues to face pressure over slowing domestic demand and broader economic challenges.

Kim said the value of the trip would ultimately depend on whether the agreements signed overseas produce visible results at home.

“Ultimately, the real issue is (Korea's) economy,” he said. “Diplomatic achievements matter only if people eventually feel the benefits in their daily lives.”

He added that setting the policy direction was only the beginning, arguing that the government’s ability to move quickly on legislation and implementation would determine whether the agreements reached during the trip translate into tangible economic gains.