Lee arrives in Frankfurt for meeting with members of Korean community

President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Frankfurt on Sunday, where he was scheduled to meet with members of the Korean community in Germany before returning to Seoul.

Frankfurt is the final stop in his five-nation tour, which began July 24 in San Francisco, where he met with the heads of global tech companies to promote Korea's vision to become a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors.

Since then, Lee has visited Brazil, Chile and Argentina, where he held summits with the countries' leaders to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supplies and other bilateral issues.

In Frankfurt, Lee will meet with members of the Korean community in Germany before returning to Seoul later Sunday.