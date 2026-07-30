



Former Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu and former national team head coach Hong Myung-bo apologized Thursday for Korea's disappointing group-stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but firmly denied allegations of favoritism and procedural irregularities that have marred Korean football.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee, the two acknowledged responsibility for failing to meet public expectations while defending their actions against a series of accusations surrounding the KFA's management and the national team's coaching appointment.

The hearing was convened following public backlash over the KFA's governance after Korea's group-stage elimination from this year's World Cup, despite greater opportunities to advance following the tournament's expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

"Having done my utmost for the development of Korean football during my tenure, I nevertheless sincerely apologize for the controversies and the disappointing World Cup result," Chung said in his opening statement.

He served four terms as KFA president over more than 13 years before stepping down on July 6.

Hong apologized for Korea's worse-than-expected performance at the tournament, which led to his resignation on June 28, less than two years after he was appointed in July 2024.

"I sincerely apologize for failing to meet football fans' expectations at the World Cup," he said. "I will not shy away from the responsibility I must bear."

Much of the hearing focused on Hong's appointment as national team head coach, which was criticized for its lack of transparency, particularly over a late-night meeting near his home with then-KFA technical director Lee Lim-saeng during the selection process.

Lawmakers argued that Hong was appointed without undergoing additional interviews or presentations, raising questions about whether he had received preferential treatment.

Hong denied any impropriety, saying he believed the selection process followed normal procedures.

"When I received the offer, I thought the proper procedures had been followed," he said. "People may view the meeting near my home as lacking transparency, but I never sought any special treatment or personal benefit."

Hong also rejected allegations that he received an annual salary of 3.8 billion won ($2.64 million), a figure many fans considered excessive in light of the team's disappointing performances.

"Because of contractual provisions, I cannot disclose the exact amount, but it was absolutely not 3.8 billion won," he said.

Hong added that the salary had been mutually agreed upon and that he had never asked the KFA for more money than it offered.

The former head coach further denied accusations that he intervened in the hiring decisions for KFA employees or secured jobs for former associates after taking charge of the national team.

Lawmakers also turned their attention to Chung, arguing that the opaque appointments of KFA's last two underperforming head coaches — Hong and his predecessor, Jurgen Klinsmann — reflected broader governance failures within the association.

Appointed in February 2023, Klinsmann was dismissed a year later after Korea's semifinal exit at the AFC Asian Cup, where the team had been widely expected to reach the final.

Chung also faced questions over the so-called "Korea University cartel," a widely held view that graduates of the university, including himself and Hong, dominated key positions within the association.

The former KFA president disputed the claim, saying only one of the 25 men's national team coaches appointed during his tenure was a Korea University graduate, while none of the more than 20 women's national team coaches he appointed came from the school.

He nevertheless acknowledged that the perception had taken hold, saying, "It is regrettable that the association has acquired such a negative image."

Some lawmakers criticized Chung for continuing to hold senior international football posts, including vice chair of FIFA's Commercial and Marketing Advisory Committee and executive positions at the AFC, despite resigning as KFA president.

Chung responded that he had no intention of clinging to the positions.

"Now that I have stepped down as KFA president, I have no attachment to those posts," he said, adding that he would follow whatever decision is made by the association's next leadership.