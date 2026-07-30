DPK introduces bill scrapping prosecution's direct investigative rights at plenary session

The ruling Democratic Party of (DPK) on Thursday proposed a bill at a parliamentary plenary meeting that would strip the prosecution of its direct investigative powers, prompting the main opposition party to launch a filibuster.

After the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act was brought before the session, lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) began the filibuster in an attempt to block the bill.

If approved, the revision would strip the prosecution of its authority to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations.

The DP has been pushing ahead with prosecution reform legislation that calls for dismantling the prosecution and creating two new agencies, each tasked with handling investigations and indictments.

A special counsel bill to look into ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local elections was approved in a 226-2 vote during the session.

The special counsel team will be given as many as 90 days for the inquiry, which can be extended twice by 30 days each.

The team will investigate allegations of the National Election Commission's poor management of ballot papers, as well as irregularities in the commission's decision to reduce the number of ballot papers printed.

Separately, the rival parties earlier decided to extend the mandate of a parliamentary special committee investigating the incident by 30 days until the end of August.

The DP will also seek to pass a bill that would significantly shorten the review period for bills designated for fast track from a maximum of 330 days to 90 days, a move aimed at speeding up the legislative process.

The PPP is expected to launch another filibuster on Thursday to block the bill's passage.

Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be stopped after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all parliament members, or 180 lawmakers, vote to end it.

With support from minor opposition parties and independents, the DP, which holds 161 seats in the Assembly, is expected to secure the votes needed to end the filibusters and bring the bills to a vote.