Parliamentary committee refers bill scrapping prosecution's investigative authority to coordination panel

A bill aimed at stripping the prosecution of its supplementary investigative authority was referred to a parliamentary agenda coordination committee Wednesday amid disagreements between rival parties.

The National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee referred the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act to the agenda coordination committee earlier in the day amid protest from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

An agenda coordination committee is formed when mediation is needed over contentious bills between political parties.

The committee can deliberate on legislation for up to 90 days. However, if at least four of its six members vote in favor, the bill is referred to the standing committee for immediate voting.

Rep. Seo Young-kyo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), who chairs the judiciary committee, plans to appoint three DPK lawmakers, two PPP lawmakers and one legislator from a minor party to the six-member panel.

If all three DPK members, along with the minor party member, vote in favor, the bill will be sent to the committee's plenary meeting for approval.

The DPK has been pushing ahead with the prosecution reform legislation that calls for dismantling the prosecution and creating two new agencies each tasked with handling investigations and indictments.