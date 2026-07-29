Parliamentary committee approves measure to speed up review of fast-track bills

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would significantly shorten the deliberation period for bills designated for fast-track from a maximum of 330 days to around 90 days.

The parliamentary house steering committee, led by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, gave its nod to the revision to the National Assembly Act in a plenary session. Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote.

The bill, if passed at the Assembly's plenary meeting, would shorten the review period of fast-track bills to around 90 days, including 60 days in a standing committee and 30 days in the legislation and judiciary committee.

A fast-track bill that clears the legislation and judiciary committee will need to be proposed to the first parliamentary plenary session held after approval by the committee.

Under the current National Assembly Act, a measure designated as a fast-track bill can take up to 330 days to be put to a plenary vote, including up to 180 days in a standing committee and another 90 days in the legislation and judiciary committee.

If the committee fails to do this, the bill is automatically put to a vote in a plenary session within 60 days.