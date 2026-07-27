PM vows to defend freedom, peace based on solid alliance with US

South Korea will safeguard freedom and peace based on the solid alliance with the United States and cooperation with participant countries in the 1950-53 Korean War without forgetting the sacrifices they made to help repel invading North Korean troops, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Monday.

Han made the remark in an address marking the United Nations Day, saying South Korea owes tremendously to the international community and one of the ways to repay the debts is to be on the forefront in efforts to maintain international peace and provide humanitarian assistance.

"When the Republic of Korea (ROK) was in a critical crisis due to North Korea's invasion 76 years ago, the international community showed swift solidarity. More than 1.98 million young people from 22 countries, including the U.S., rushed over to the ROK, which they knew little of, under the single-minded determination to defend freedom and peace," Han said.

"The ROK will never forget these lofty sacrifices," she said.

Han also said South Korea will treat every veteran of the Korean War with the highest courtesy, expand exchanges with their descendants and extend the friendships with participant countries into future generations, just as President Lee Jae Myung said special sacrifices should be awarded corresponding special rewards and special treatment.

"The Republic of Korea government will safeguard freedom and peace based on the solid Korea-U.S. alliance and cooperation with participant countries," she said. "While leaving open the possibility of dialogue, we will maintain a readiness posture that never wavers in the face of any threats."

South Korea has grown "from the poorest country receiving aid into a nation that provides help to those suffering from war, diseases and the pain of poverty. That's all thanks to the sacrifices of veterans gathered here today," Han said.

As part of the U.S.-led Allied Forces, 22 countries helped South Korea repel invading troops from the communist North, with 16 of them sending combat troops and the six others providing medical assistance units. Nearly 38,000 U.N. troops, most of them from the U.S., were killed in action.



