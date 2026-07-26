BRASILIA — President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Brazil on Sunday for a summit with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a business roundtable aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

His state visit to Brazil through Wednesday will include a summit with President Lula in the capital, Brasilia, on Monday, followed by a business roundtable in Sao Paulo the next day.

The trip is part of Lee's three-nation South America tour, which will later take him to Chile and Argentina, and is aimed at deepening cooperation in trade and investment.

Lee will head to Chile on Wednesday for a summit with his Chilean counterpart, Jose Antonio Kast, followed by a trip to Argentina for talks with Argentine President Javier Milei.

Lee's South America tour comes as Seoul seeks to expand its diplomatic and economic cooperation with the resource-rich region.

In an interview with Spain's news agency EFE, the Korean president stressed the need to resume negotiations for a free trade pact with Mercosur, a regional economic and trade bloc that includes Brazil and Argentina.



