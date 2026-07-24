Investigators have widened the scope of their probe into allegations involving the Shincheonji Church of Jesus after detecting evidence that suggested its followers may have also been forced to join the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), in addition to the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), legal sources said Friday.

A police-prosecution task force (TF) has questioned people with knowledge of the case amid suspicions the nonmainstream sect pressured its followers to join the DP to help gain authorities' approval for the conversion of its properties into religious facilities, according to the sources.

In the event the alleged action was aimed at meddling in the DPK's primaries or elections, those responsible could face charges of violating the election law, the TF has said.

Until now, the TF had focused on suspicions that Shincheonji forced its followers to join the PPP from 2021-2024 in an attempt to influence the outcome of the party's 2021 presidential primary and 2024 general election primaries.

Earlier this month, it indicted the sect's founder, Lee Man-hee, on charges of forcing PPP memberships.