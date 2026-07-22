Korea is conducting a comprehensive review of ways to make practical contributions to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the presidential office said Wednesday.

Cheong Wa Dae made the statement in response to a report by the Dong-A Ilbo daily that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has asked the Korean government to deploy a warship to the strategic waterway amid the renewed conflict between the United States and Iran.

The presidential office denied that the government has received a request from the U.S. to deploy a specific military asset, while noting the two countries have continued to discuss cooperation on the matter.

"(The government) is comprehensively reviewing ways to make practical contributions to (ensuring) freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, taking into account various factors, including the (defense) readiness posture on the Korean Peninsula and domestic legal procedures," the office said.