DPK seeks extension of special counsel probe into uncovered allegations surrounding ex-President Yoon

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) introduced a bill to extend a comprehensive special counsel investigation at a parliamentary plenary session Monday, prompting the main opposition party to launch a filibuster.

The comprehensive special counsel investigation combines three separate special counsel probes into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in December 2024, allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the death of a young Marine.

It was launched in February amid concerns that the three earlier probes had ended without fully addressing key allegations.

Under the proposed bill, the investigation period would be extended by 30 days from the current deadline of July 24 to Aug. 23. It would also increase the number of public officials dispatched to the special counsel team from 130 to 150 and expand the scope of the probe to include obstruction of audits by public officials.

As the DPK put the proposal before the plenary session, the main opposition People Power Party immediately launched a filibuster in protest, delaying a vote on the bill until Tuesday afternoon.

A filibuster involves lawmakers holding the floor for extended periods as a way to prevent a parliamentary vote or delay the passage of a bill. Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be stopped after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all parliament members, or 180 lawmakers, consent to it.