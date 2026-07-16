NSC holds meeting to review issues with US: presidential office

The presidential national security office held a meeting Thursday to discuss trade and security issues between Korea and the United States, officials said.

The National Security Council (NSC) standing committee meeting was chaired by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and attended by officials from the finance ministry, trade ministry, the anti-trust watchdog and reportedly by Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Kang Kyung-wha.

During the meeting, Wi stressed the importance of close coordination among government ministries in formulating response measures "based on a common understanding" to protect national interests amid growing external uncertainties, according to presidential officials.

He also stressed the need for an integrated government response to issues involving Korea-U.S. relations, describing the bilateral relationship as encompassing both trade and security.

Presidential officials did not provide further details, but the meeting came amid continued complaints from Washington over an investigation into a massive data leak involving the Korean affiliate of U.S.-listed e-commerce giant Coupang.

Speaking to reporters the previous day, Kang said the issues involving Coupang had persisted longer than she expected, adding that the two countries were separately working to make progress in implementing the agreements reached by President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump during their summit last year.