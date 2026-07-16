Lee says utilizing Korea's strengths could make it global leader in AI era

President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that better utilizing Korea's strengths could make the nation a global leader rather than a follower in the rapidly evolving era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Lee made the remarks while receiving briefings from the science ministry and other government agencies on the progress of their policy initiatives.

"The world is undergoing a civilization-level transformation driven by AI. I think it is tantamount to humankind's discovery of fire or the invention of the steam locomotive or electricity," the president said.

"If we make the best use of our strengths and address our weaknesses, we could become a leading player rather than a follower," the president said, calling the AI era "a decisive opportunity" for Korea.

The remarks come as Korea seeks to establish itself as a global AI powerhouse. Last month, the Lee administration announced three megaprojects involving major investments, totaling over 4,000 trillion won ($2.68 trillion), in a semiconductor production cluster, physical AI and AI data centers.



