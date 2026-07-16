Lee names ex-Google Korea executive as secretary for youth policy

President Lee Jae Myung has named a former Google Korea executive as secretary for youth policy who will oversee the new office designed to address issues affecting young people, a presidential spokesperson said Thursday.

Kim Tae-won, currently chief executive officer of marketing firm Innored and a former executive director at Google Korea, will serve as the inaugural secretary for youth and future, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said at a press briefing.

The spokesperson said the new office was created to proactively address issues facing young people and present a vision for the future, vowing that the Lee administration will bring about tangible changes in areas affecting the young people.

"As the lives of young people are undergoing rapid changes due to employment and other issues stemming from the transition to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation, efforts are needed ... to proactively respond to those challenges," Kang said.