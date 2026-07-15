PM calls for efforts to minimize energy impact of Middle East conflict on ordinary people

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Wednesday the government should make sure that the energy impact of the rekindled Middle East conflict does not spread to the lives of vulnerable people already grappling with heat waves and heavy rains.

Han made the remark during an emergency economic situation meeting, noting that the Middle East ceasefire is on the brink of falling apart and international oil prices are rising again, thus increasing pressure on Korea's economy, such as prices and supply chains.

"We should take instability in international oil prices as a constant and take mid- and long-term steps. We should thoroughly check on the supply situations of crude oil and naphtha and actively seek to use detour routes and diversify supply chains," Han said.

"The rise in energy prices, coupled with heat waves and heavy rains, is making the lives of ordinary and vulnerable people harder," she said. "Related ministries should try to make sure that the energy impact from the Middle East does not spill over into the lives of people."