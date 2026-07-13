Former ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Chairman Jung Chung-rae formally declared his bid for the party leadership on Monday, pledging to stand by President Lee Jae Myung amid speculation about friction in their relationship.

The new leadership will be elected at the DPK's national convention on Aug. 17.

"As I have done so far, I will remain at the president’s side to the very end as part of a united team speaking with one voice alongside the party, the government and the presidential office," Jung said during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.

Jung said he had spent the past year "holding high the banner of bold reform" as party chairman and pledged to become "an even stronger reform-minded leader" if reelected.

In particular, Jung pledged to complete prosecutorial reform, one of the president's key pledges, describing it as one of the DPK's signature policy initiatives.

The former DPK chair asserted that he will not seek reelection for personal political ambitions, including a future presidential run.

Jung, who has led the party since August 2025, is seeking a second one-year term after stepping down from the chairpersonship in late June to re-enter the race. His bid comes against the backdrop of a strained relationship with the presidential office following the June 3 local elections, which fell short of expectations despite Lee's high approval ratings, and was followed by a decline in the president's public support.

Reflecting on the local elections, Jung said the DPK's victories in 12 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial races and 119 mayoral and county chief contests were overshadowed by its failure to retake Seoul.

“I pledge to build on the findings of the party's postelection review committee and deliver victory in the next general election,” he said. “I will also dedicate myself fully to helping the DPK retain the presidency, serving as the architect of its next presidential election victory.”

Jung's reelection bid sets up a three-way race against two high-profile pro-Lee figures — former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and Rep. Song Young-gil, who recently won a sixth term in parliamentary by-elections held concurrently with the local elections. Rep. Koh Min-jung rounds out the field after her surprise entry last week, though she trails the three frontrunners by a large margin.