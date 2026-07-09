The parliamentary sports committee decided Thursday to hold a hearing on the national football federation later this month over a controversy surrounding its management following South Korea's early exit from this year's FIFA World Cup.

During a plenary session, the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee adopted the plan to hold the hearing on the Korea Football Association (KFA) on July 22.

"We will look into various issues at the parliamentary level regarding the process of appointing the head coach of the national football team and the overall management of the KFA, and discuss ways to normalize the organization," said Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), who chairs the committee.

The panel also finalized a list of 13 witnesses and 10 people to be called in to offer testimony at the hearing.

Included on the list are former head coach Hong Myung-bo and Chung Mong-gyu, who resigned as head of the national football federation earlier this week.

Hong stepped down on June 28 to take the fall for the team's elimination. It remains uncertain whether either he or Chung will attend the hearing.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min, who led the national team, and Hwang Hee-chan were also among those named to testify.

The session was held without lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party, as they have been boycotting committee meetings in protest against the DPK's unilateral election of chairs of 10 parliamentary standing committees and a special budget committee.



