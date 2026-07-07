PM says revised act will minimize negative effects of false information

The revised law on information and communication is aimed at minimizing negative effects of false information while guaranteeing the freedom of speech, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Tuesday, amid opposition claims that it amounts to putting gags on the people.

The revision to the Information and Communications Network Act, which went into force on Tuesday, defines information that instigates violence and discrimination based on race, nationality, region, gender and other factors as illegal and requires platform operators to remove or block content that contains false or manipulated information.

"The government will deal sternly with obviously false and fabricated information and illegal acts while guaranteeing the freedom of speech regarding legitimate criticism and various opinions," Han said during a Cabinet meeting. "Online platforms are a space for communication and act as an important arena for the development of democracy."

Han said negative effects from false and manipulated information have grown and the revision is aimed at minimizing them.

The main opposition People Power Party has slammed the revision as aimed at gagging the people, arguing that platform operators will censor information in order not to displease the government and users will be intimidated into self-censorship for fear of lawsuits and criminal complaints.



