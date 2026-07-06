Ex-PM announces bid for ruling party leadership

Former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok announced his candidacy for leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) on Monday, vowing to reform the party for the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

The four-term lawmaker made the announcement as the ruling party plans to hold a convention on Aug. 17 to elect its new chairperson and members of the party's Supreme Council.

"With an unwavering sense of responsibility for the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration, I announce my candidacy for the leadership of the DPK," Kim said in the southwestern city of Gwangju, a traditional stronghold for the liberal party.

Kim called for sweeping changes in the party, saying the DPK had failed over the past year to convert public approval for the Lee administration into support for the party and electoral success.

Despite winning 12 of the 16 mayoral and gubernatorial seats in the June 3 local elections, the ruling party lost key battlegrounds, including the Seoul mayoral race.

"We must restore the DPK as a capable, strong and winning party as it was under the leadership of Lee Jae Myung," he said.

Kim also warned that without a change in the party leadership, the DPK may face defeat in the next general elections, urging party members to support him.

A key political ally of President Lee, Kim took office in July 2025 as Lee's first prime minister before stepping down last week.

He is expected to run against Rep. Jung Chung-rae, who recently stepped down as DPK leader to seek another term, and Rep. Song Young-gil, also a former chairman of the party.