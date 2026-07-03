Lee's approval rating rebounds to 54% after dipping to lowest level

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose last week after hitting its lowest level since his inauguration, a poll showed Friday.

The survey, conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,005 people aged 18 and older, showed that 54 percent of those polled approved of the way Lee managed state affairs, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier.

Lee's handling of the economy and people's livelihoods was cited most frequently as the reason for the positive evaluation at 24 percent, followed by diplomacy at 14 percent and overall performance at 8 percent.

Gallup said economic issues accounted for a larger share of the reasons cited for Lee's approval than a week earlier, while "balanced regional development" was newly mentioned among both positive and negative evaluations.

The pollster partly attributed this to the government's recent announcement of the "three mega projects" initiative, which calls for large-scale investments by chip giants Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., as well as other companies, in semiconductors, physical artificial intelligence (AI) and AI data centers.

Of all respondents, 36 percent disapproved of Lee's performance, down 5 percentage points from a week earlier.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea's approval remained unchanged for the third consecutive week at 41 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party dropped 1 percentage point to 26 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



