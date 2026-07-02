Lee proposes golf meeting with opposition lawmakers: PPP officials

President Lee Jae Myung has proposed a golf meeting with senior lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) as part of an effort to improve communication with the opposition, PPP officials said Thursday.

They said a senior presidential official called three-term PPP lawmaker Shin Sung-bum in mid-June and invited him to join the president for a round of golf. The official said the meeting was intended to give Lee an opportunity to hear candid views and criticism from opposition lawmakers.

The presidential office did not confirm the report.

Shin, nevertheless, said, "I received a call from a senior Cheong Wa Dae official inviting me to play golf with the president."

"The official said the purpose was for the president to meet opposition lawmakers and listen to their criticism," the lawmaker added.

Shin said he declined the invitation because he does not play golf, but welcomed the idea. He added that he told the presidential official it would be worthwhile for the president to meet opposition lawmakers and hear their views on pending issues, including concerns over the government's handling of a controversial criminal case.

A PPP official said another senior presidential official again contacted Shin later in June with the same proposal, while other presidential officials also reached out to several senior PPP lawmakers.

Although no specific date has been set, a ruling Democratic Party of Korea official said Lee remains committed to holding a golf meeting with opposition lawmakers as part of efforts to foster dialogue.