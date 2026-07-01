Oh Se-hoon was reinaugurated as Seoul mayor Wednesday, beginning a final four-year tenure many view as a launch pad and test ground for a presidential bid in 2030.

Having secured his place as one of the key leaders within the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), Oh’s term this time is expected to serve less as a routine mayoral administration and more as a high-stakes audition for the nation’s highest office.

In his address, Oh sketched out five priorities — young people, health, housing, transport and small businesses — but spoke in terms that reached well beyond the capital, promising to confront youth employment insecurity, soaring housing costs and the squeeze on small businesses.

“If young people no longer believe that honest work leads to a decent life and that taking risks opens up opportunities, there is no greater crisis for Korea,” Oh said. “We must not allow even a single citizen to live in the despair of believing they will never own even one home in their lifetime. There can be no more important livelihood task than easing people’s housing worries.”

He then pledged to put quality of life at the center of his administration.

“Changing citizens’ lives is the very reason administration exists, and that is the report card that matters for city governance,” he said. “We will judge everything only by the standard of their lives and move forward with their happiness as our sole goal. We will ensure to build Seoul into a ‘special city of quality of life’ recognized around the world.”

The inauguration was staged as an open house at City Hall, bringing in residents who rarely visit the building alongside key governance partners to hear Oh’s vision and policy direction. The mayor spent the morning greeting attendees inside City Hall, personally thanking them for their congratulatory messages and words of support.

The same day, the Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled plans to remake Yeouido Park into a fresh, culture-and-ecology complex by 2030, the year of the next presidential election. Under a plan approved by city officials, the park — first opened in 1999 — will be transformed into a futuristic space for cultural events and public gatherings.

The timing of Oh’s mayoral exit in 2030 is neatly aligned with the political calendar. By the time his term concludes, the country will be moving into full gear for the next presidential cycle. In the most recent local race, Oh cemented his status as a rising conservative standard-bearer by overcoming a sizable deficit in early polls and winning despite the PPP’s unpopularity — a comeback that has put him alongside Han Dong-hoon, a former PPP leader who captured a by-election parliament seat in Busan as an independent.

Recent polling also shows Oh’s emergence as a leading conservative figure. In a nationwide survey, released on Tuesday by Hankook Research, 23 percent of 2,000 respondents picked Han as the most suitable figure to lead the conservative bloc, followed by Oh at 18 percent. The next tier — Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok, PPP lawmakers Lee Jin-sook and Ahn Cheol-soo — each drew just 4 percent, while PPP Chairman Jang Dong-hyeok was at 3 percent.

However, legal uncertainties hang over Oh's political future. He faces a first-instance verdict on July 22 over allegations that he received illicit polling services from political broker Myung Tae-kyun through a third-party payment arrangement. Last month, an investigation team under independent counsel Min Joong-ki sought an 18-month prison sentence.

Under the Political Funds Act, a confirmed fine of 1 million won or more would automatically void his election win and strip him of the right to stand for public office. Under the special counsel law, both the second and third trials must each conclude within three months, meaning a final Supreme Court ruling could come before the end of the year. A conviction at that threshold would effectively put his presidential ambitions on hold.