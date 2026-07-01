Newly appointed Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Wednesday vowed to help the government accelerate its push for artificial intelligence (AI) transformation to ensure Korea takes the lead in the rapidly evolving AI era.

"Korea is no longer simply catching up in an era of sweeping transformation but is instead emerging as a country that leads such transformation,” Han told reporters on her first day in office after the National Assembly endorsed her appointment late Tuesday.

She made the remarks while referring to the government's recent announcement of three megaprojects focused on semiconductors, AI and AI data centers to meet surging global demand for AI.

The announcement was led by President Lee Jae Myung, reflecting his administration’s sense of urgency to position Korea at the forefront of the AI era.

"The government must move more quickly to ensure necessary policies are implemented in a timely manner," Han said.

The prime minister went on to say that “we will make bolder investments in AI and advanced industries while actively pursuing regulatory reform to remove barriers to innovation."

Han vowed to make sure the benefits of AI-driven growth will “reach people's daily lives and create greater opportunities for young people.”

She also promised to ensure that “the fruits of growth spread to small and medium-sized enterprises and neighborhood businesses” for every individual to realize their potential.

“The government will serve as a strong foundation in building such a Korea” she added.

Han is the second prime minister to serve under the Lee administration, having previously joined the administration as minister of SMEs and startups after serving as CEO of internet giant Naver.

She is also the second woman to hold the premiership in the past 20 years, following Han Myeong-sook, who served from 2006 to 2007.

Her predecessor, Kim Min-seok, returned to the ruling Democratic Party of Korea after holding the post during the first year of the Lee administration from June 2025.

Kim will run for party chair, with the leadership election scheduled in August.