President Lee Jae Myung and former President Moon Jae-in held their first official meeting at Cheong Wa Dae since Lee took office to emphasize party unity Wednesday, as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) faces growing factional tensions ahead of its leadership election next month.

The luncheon came as the race for the party chairmanship increasingly evolves into a contest between pro-Lee and pro-Moon factions, fueling concerns over growing divisions within the ruling party.

While the presidential office said the gathering had been planned since shortly after Lee’s inauguration and was delayed only because of scheduling conflicts, the timing prompted speculation among political circles.

Lee welcomed Moon at Sangchunjae, a traditional house inside the presidential compound, where the two held talks over tea before lunch. They discussed a wide range of issues, including the economy, foreign affairs, security and national unity.

Cheong Wa Dae described the meal as a “table of unity.” The menu featured croaker soup, one of Moon’s favorite seasonal dishes, and bibimbap, which symbolized harmony by bringing together different ingredients.

Moon began by praising Lee’s handling of state affairs, but said the government’s next challenge should be uniting both the party and the country.

“The starting point of national unity is unity within the DPK,” Moon said.

He added that the party should unite first before broadening that unity to the wider democratic reform camp and those who stood up to defend the constitutional order and democracy during the martial law crisis of Dec. 3, 2024.

Moon also told Lee he is the only political leader capable of achieving that goal.

“I believe you are the only person in Korea who can accomplish this. I hope you will demonstrate even greater leadership and become a president for everyone,” he said.

Moon also praised Lee’s administration for restoring political stability following the martial law crisis, managing difficult diplomatic challenges and posting a solid economic performance despite taking office without a presidential transition period.

He pointed to improvements in exports, tax revenue, stock prices and Korea’s position in the global artificial intelligence supply chain, while also commending the government’s regional development initiatives.

He expressed hope that Lee’s administration would build on the achievements of previous liberal administrations.

“I hope your government will carry on the achievements of the Kim Dae-jung (1998-2003), Roh Moo-hyun (2003-08) and Moon Jae-in (2017-22) administrations, make up for what was lacking and become a successful government,” Moon said. “If there is anything I can do to help your government succeed, I will do my utmost.”

Lee responded by pledging to carry forward the legacy of previous liberal administrations while producing new achievements.

“As I said during the campaign, we will build another layer on top of the accomplishments of the Kim, Roh and Moon governments,” Lee said.

“We will strengthen what worked, make up for what was lacking and continue building on those achievements so that the liberal governments can keep moving the country forward.”

The meeting drew particular attention because it came just weeks before the DPK’s Aug. 17 national convention. The race has become increasingly contentious as leading contenders — former party chair Jung Chung-rae, former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and veteran lawmaker Song Young-gil — compete for support from different factions within the party.

The presidential office rejected suggestions that the meeting was arranged with the party election in mind. However, Moon’s repeated calls for party unity and Lee’s emphasis on carrying forward the legacy of his predecessors were viewed by many as efforts to ease internal divisions before the leadership contest.

Later in the day, Lee was also scheduled to host the DPK’s new floor leadership for dinner to discuss legislative priorities for the July extraordinary session of the National Assembly and coordination between the government and the ruling party.