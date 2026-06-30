Soon-to-be PM Han carries high expectation for AI transformation

Han Seong-sook, Korea’s soon-to-be prime minister, arrives at the post with high expectations that she will leverage her technological expertise to help accelerate the country's artificial intelligence (AI) transformation.

The parliamentary confirmation hearing committee approved a report, Tuesday, clearing Han as qualified for the post, with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leading the approval after she was nominated on June 7.

Han is now just one step away from officially taking office, with her appointment to be finalized once the National Assembly approves the confirmation motion at a plenary session.

The process leading to Han’s likely appointment comes as President Lee Jae Myung pushes to position Korea among the world's top three AI powers, alongside the United States and China.

The blueprint has become increasingly concrete since Lee outlined the vision last year, with initiatives such as the government's allocation of a record 9.9 trillion won ($6.3 billion) for AI this year and public-private plans to build four new semiconductor plants in southwestern Korea to meet surging AI demand.

“Under the circumstances, it is only natural that expectations will run high for Han to put her expertise and know-how to innovative and effective use," said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University.

The professor pointed to Han's experience as CEO of internet giant Naver from 2017 to 2022, before she joined the Lee administration last year as minister of SMEs and startups.

Naver especially has been been at the forefront of Korea’s sovereign AI strategy, which focuses on developing localized and secure AI models tailored to individual countries’ cultural norms, data governance rules and security requirements.

The strategy requires partnership with governments and companies — a point Lee has repeatedly stressed.

“Given Han's AI-related background, it is optimistic that she can help bridge government and industries,” said Jung Jae-hwan, a political science professor at Inha University. “Her understanding of digital industries could help accelerate AI-related policies and improve communication with businesses investing in next-generation technologies."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an analyst at a private think tank said Han's role as a bridge would be crucial, considering the deep regional and political divide in the country.

The government has already come under fire from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which argues that the flagship semiconductor and AI investment plan announced Monday unfairly favors the country's southwestern region over the southeast.

“Han will need to win over provincial governments that may not be fully satisfied with the government's AI initiative,” the analyst said.

He also noted that the PPP refused to endorse the parliamentary committee's report deeming Han qualified for the post, boycotting the proceedings and leaving the ruling party to adopt it on its own.

“Whether Han can ease political tensions while carrying out the government's AI goals may determine not only the success of her premiership, but also the credibility of Lee's broader economic strategy,” he said.