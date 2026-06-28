The daughter of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has thanked Seoul police in an email for safely managing unexpectedly large crowds during her father's visit to Korea earlier this month, according to the police, Sunday.

It said Madison Huang, senior director of product marketing for Nvidia Omniverse and Robotics, emailed the chief of the public safety intelligence division at Mapo Police Station to thank the officers who coordinated crowd control throughout her father's stay in Korea from June 5-9.

Mapo Police Station oversaw public safety during Jensen’s visit to Hongdae, a bustling neighborhood in Seoul's Mapo District, where he visited an internet gaming cafe and later attended a widely publicized dinner with Korean business leaders.

Madison accompanied her father on the trip, along with other Nvidia representatives.

In the email, she expressed the family's gratitude for "the way the Seoul police managed our visit.”

She also praised officers for providing "excellent technical assistance" despite larger-than-expected crowds and thanked them for their close cooperation with the family's security team.

The message concluded by saying that the Nvidia CEO was "sincerely grateful to the police for keeping the Korean public safe."

Police said Nvidia representatives offered to buy the chief of the public safety intelligence division at Mapo Police Station a meal after Jensen’s visit to Hongdae, but he politely declined.

The Nvidia CEO was not entitled to official police protection because he was visiting in a private capacity rather than as a government guest.

However, Mapo police deployed officers after concluding that his visit was likely to attract large crowds because of his global profile, raising public safety concerns.

It mobilized about 100 personnel, including a mobile police unit, after news spread that Jensen planned to have dinner at a barbecue restaurant with the leaders of Samsung, SK, LG and Naver.