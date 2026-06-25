Prime Minister nominee Han Seong-sook began undergoing a two-day confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Thursday as the main opposition party questioned her eligibility for the post.

Han, who currently serves as minister for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups, has come under scrutiny over a series of controversies, including a personal information leak involving the government's audition-style startup incubation program.

"I will become a prime minister who focuses solely on working for the happiness of the people and deliver tangible results," Han said at the hearing.

The nominee described the next few years as a critical period that will determine South Korea's competitiveness amid the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), saying she will draw on experiences that she gained over "three decades working on the frontlines of technological innovation."

"I will make all-out efforts to drive a bold AI transformation that reshapes the economic structure, help the future generations grow and create a warm safety net for the underprivileged," said the former CEO of online portal giant Naver. Han joined the government as the startups minister in 2025.

During the hearing, lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party criticized Han for selling off her homes just days before the hearing, arguing her previous ownership of multiple homes ran counter to President Lee Jae Myung's stance against real estate speculation.

"I realized that serving in public office carries far greater responsibility than working in the private sector, which is why I had put my homes on the market," Han said. "The reason I decided to sell (my properties) even at a low price ... was because I felt I had to do everything I could."

On Tuesday, Han's office said she has sold off three homes, leaving her with only one house in Seoul's central district of Samcheong-dong.

The hearing saw a brief stir after Han mistakenly said the 1950-53 Korean War was triggered by South Korea's invasion of the North, before immediately correcting herself by saying it was North Korea's invasion of the South.

When asked to define South Korea's main enemy, she described North Korea as both "a threat and a compatriot."

Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) dismissed allegations raised against Han as politically motivated attacks, saying she is fully qualified for the job.

"Is she not the perfect fit for the position as someone who rose through the ranks from an ordinary office worker to the head of one of the country's top digital companies at a time when the Lee Jae Myung administration has prioritized sweeping AI transformation as a key agenda?" DPK Rep. Bak Seung-a said.

Han's motion can be passed unilaterally by the DPK as it currently holds a parliamentary majority with 161 out of 300 seats.

The prime minister is the only Cabinet position that requires parliamentary consent for appointment.



