Korean and Cambodian police have detained 289 suspects involved in online scams over the past year, as part of joint efforts to root out transnational crimes involving Korean nationals, officials said Sunday.

The Cambodian-Korean Joint Task Force for Koreans has conducted over 70 joint operations to tackle scam crimes in the Southeast Asian country since the team's launch in December last year.

Of those apprehended, 256, or 88.5 percent, were involved in online scams, with 103 of them detained over the so-called no-show reservation scams, Seoul's National Police Agency (NPA) said.

Sixty-four others were involved in investment scams using group chats, followed by 54 involved in romance scams and 26 voice phishing scam cases, according to the NPA.

The joint task force also rescued 10 Korean nationals held against their will at scam centers in Cambodia.

Reports of Korean nationals kidnapped or detained in scam-related cases filed to the Korean Embassy in Cambodia have drastically fallen from 477 cases before the launch of the joint task force to just 33 over a one-year period from December 2025, the police said.

The two countries launched the joint task force following the torture death of a Korean college student, which sparked widespread public outrage in Korea.