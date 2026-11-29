Joint team of Korean, Cambodian police apprehends 289 scam suspects over past year
Summary
Korean and Cambodian police detained 289 suspects in Cambodia over the past year through joint operations targeting transnational crimes involving Korean nationals. The Cambodian-Korean Joint Task Force for Koreans conducted more than 70 operations after launching in December last year. The task force also rescued 10 Korean nationals held at scam centers, while reports of Koreans kidnapped or detained in scam-related cases fell from 477 before its launch to 33 over the following year. The task force was established after the torture death of a Korean college student sparked public outrage.
Key Facts
- Of the 289 people apprehended, 256 were involved in online scams, according to the National Police Agency.
- The National Police Agency said 103 suspects were detained over no-show reservation scams, 64 over investment scams using group chats, 54 over romance scams and 26 in voice phishing cases.
- Reports filed with the Korean Embassy in Cambodia of Korean nationals kidnapped or detained in scam-related cases fell from 477 before the task force launched to 33 from December 2025 over a one-year period.
Korean and Cambodian police have detained 289 suspects involved in online scams over the past year, as part of joint efforts to root out transnational crimes involving Korean nationals, officials said Sunday.
The Cambodian-Korean Joint Task Force for Koreans has conducted over 70 joint operations to tackle scam crimes in the Southeast Asian country since the team's launch in December last year.
Of those apprehended, 256, or 88.5 percent, were involved in online scams, with 103 of them detained over the so-called no-show reservation scams, Seoul's National Police Agency (NPA) said.
Sixty-four others were involved in investment scams using group chats, followed by 54 involved in romance scams and 26 voice phishing scam cases, according to the NPA.
The joint task force also rescued 10 Korean nationals held against their will at scam centers in Cambodia.
Reports of Korean nationals kidnapped or detained in scam-related cases filed to the Korean Embassy in Cambodia have drastically fallen from 477 cases before the launch of the joint task force to just 33 over a one-year period from December 2025, the police said.
The two countries launched the joint task force following the torture death of a Korean college student, which sparked widespread public outrage in Korea.
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