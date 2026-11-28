A hacking attack on the Internet Post Office has exposed the personal information of at least 113,855 customers, with the full scope of the breach still under investigation, the postal service said Saturday.

The Korea Post, under the Ministry of Science and ICT, said it has confirmed that hackers had accessed mailing records containing customers' personal information and is working to determine the full scope of the breach.

The attackers accessed the mobile Internet Post Office's delivery location change service and viewed the names, addresses and phone numbers of recipients of registered mail being delivered between Nov. 17 and 24.

An analysis of data from a single day alone found that 113,855 people had their information exposed.

Korea Post said it became aware of signs of the breach on Wednesday and requested a police investigation.

Korea Post temporarily suspended some services, including the delivery-location change function, and blocked access to its mobile website from overseas IP addresses.

"We sincerely apologize for causing concern among the public and postal service customers," Korea Post chief Park In-hwan said. "We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do our utmost to prevent a recurrence and maintain public trust."

The latest incident came amid a series of data breaches at financial institutions and public agencies in recent weeks, including a major leak at state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. involving the personal information of around 1.52 million people.