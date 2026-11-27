Prosecutors on Friday asked an appellate court to dismiss appeals filed by five key figures in a development corruption scandal linked to President Lee Jae Myung, who were sentenced to prison terms last year.

Prosecutors made the request during a hearing at the Seoul High Court, where the five defendants stood trial over their roles in the Daejang-dong development scandal that occurred in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in 2015, when Lee was the city's mayor.

The scandal centers on allegations that a small number of obscure private asset management firms, including Hwacheon Daeyu, were allowed to reap astronomical profits from the project.

In October last year, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., and Kim Man-bae, major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu, to eight years in prison each on charges including breach of duty. Kim was also ordered to forfeit 42.8 billion won (about $32 million). Two lawyers and an accountant involved in the case received prison terms ranging from four to six years. All five defendants appealed the ruling, while prosecutors chose not to challenge it.

Prosecutors said additional evidence submitted during the appeal proceedings, along with relevant witness testimony, provided no apparent grounds for overturning the lower court's ruling.