Kakao founder's acquittal finalized as prosecutors decide not to appeal
Summary
Prosecutors decided Friday not to appeal the Seoul High Court’s acquittal of Kakao founder Kim Beom-su, making the not-guilty verdict final. The appellate court had upheld a lower court ruling in the case over alleged stock manipulation during Kakao’s 2023 takeover of SM Entertainment. Prosecutors said they reached the decision after reviewing both court rulings.
Key Facts
- Friday was the deadline for prosecutors to appeal the appellate ruling.
- Kim was indicted on charges of violating the Capital Market Act.
- Prosecutors accused Kim of making large-scale purchases of SM Entertainment shares to push the price above rival Hybe’s tender offer price and block Hybe’s takeover.
- The Seoul Southern District Court acquitted Kim in October last year, ruling that Kakao’s large-scale purchases affecting SM’s share price did not necessarily constitute price manipulation.
- Kim serves as head of Kakao’s Future Initiative Center.
Prosecutors have decided not to appeal an appellate court's acquittal of Kim Beom-su, founder of tech giant Kakao Corp., of stock manipulation charges, making the not-guilty verdict final, Yonhap News Agency learned Friday.
Last week, the Seoul High Court acquitted Kim, indicted on charges of violating the Capital Market Act in connection with Kakao's 2023 takeover of K-pop agency SM Entertainment, upholding a lower court's ruling.
Friday was the deadline to appeal, but the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said it had decided not to challenge the ruling following a review of both the first-instance and appellate court decisions.
The Kakao founder was accused of making large-scale purchases of SM Entertainment shares to push their price above rival Hybe's tender offer price, thereby blocking Hybe's takeover of SM.
In October last year, the Seoul Southern District Court acquitted him, ruling that the fact that Kakao's large-scale purchases of SM shares affected their price did not necessarily constitute price manipulation.
Kim currently serves as the head of Kakao's Future Initiative Center.
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