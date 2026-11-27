Prosecutors have decided not to appeal an appellate court's acquittal of Kim Beom-su, founder of tech giant Kakao Corp., of stock manipulation charges, making the not-guilty verdict final, Yonhap News Agency learned Friday.

Last week, the Seoul High Court acquitted Kim, indicted on charges of violating the Capital Market Act in connection with Kakao's 2023 takeover of K-pop agency SM Entertainment, upholding a lower court's ruling.

Friday was the deadline to appeal, but the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said it had decided not to challenge the ruling following a review of both the first-instance and appellate court decisions.

The Kakao founder was accused of making large-scale purchases of SM Entertainment shares to push their price above rival Hybe's tender offer price, thereby blocking Hybe's takeover of SM.

In October last year, the Seoul Southern District Court acquitted him, ruling that the fact that Kakao's large-scale purchases of SM shares affected their price did not necessarily constitute price manipulation.

Kim currently serves as the head of Kakao's Future Initiative Center.



