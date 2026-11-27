Migrant support groups expressed hope Friday that the Constitutional Court’s landmark ruling against a blanket ban on foreign residents’ political activities will give residents greater freedom to speak out on issues that directly affect their lives.

In a 6-3 decision Thursday, the court found the Immigration Act provision unconstitutional, 49 years after it was introduced. The court said the ban violated the principle of proportionality by restricting foreign residents’ freedom of expression more than necessary.

For years, the broad restriction on political activities has left foreign nationals uncertain about where the line falls between legitimate advocacy and prohibited activity, according to Udaya Rai, head of the Migrants' Trade Union.

"Immigration authorities have interpreted the provision too broadly. We have long feared visa-related disadvantages because even speaking at a rally organized by a political party or taking part in a public forum could be interpreted as political activity," Rai said.

For the Seoul Branch of the Native Language Teachers Union (KGLU NTU), the ruling affirms foreign residents' right to have a say in the policies that shape their everyday lives.

"This ruling affirms our basic human and democratic rights to engage with the government, speak out about our living and working conditions and advocate for our rights without fear of reprisal," said the KGLU NTU chair, surnamed Day. "We believe this ruling provides clarity on how foreigners living in Korea can participate fully in society. This is a significant step forward for human rights, and we fully support it."

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Introduced in 1977, the provision broadly prohibited foreign nationals residing in Korea from engaging in political activities. A 2005 amendment added an exception for activities permitted under other laws, but it did little to narrow the scope of the ban.

Although violations are not subject to criminal punishment, foreign residents can face administrative measures, including orders to leave the country.

The case began in 2021, when two Mongolian students in Korea sought to learn about presidential candidates' policies toward foreign residents so they could urge them to address discrimination and provide broader protection for their basic rights.

After learning of the ban, they filed a constitutional complaint on July 2, 2021, arguing that the restriction could discourage them from expressing their views.

Five years and five months later, the court issued a ruling of constitutional nonconformity. It allowed the provision to remain in force until Dec. 31, 2028, giving lawmakers time to revise it.

The decision does not give foreign nationals an unrestricted right to engage in political activities. Restrictions under separate laws, including bans on joining political parties and making political donations, remain in place.

“The decision confirms that foreigners’ political expression is also protected under freedom of expression, which is a fundamental human right,” said Kim Kwang-jae, an attorney at Shin & Kim who represented the petitioners.

Kim said the court took into account that the vague provision could discourage foreign residents from expressing even ordinary opinions or calling for better treatment.

"The court recognized the chilling effect caused by unclear rules and the difficulty of seeking remedies as key grounds for its decision. This ruling could also serve as a standard for reviewing other regulations affecting foreigners in the future," he explained.

The ruling is also likely to prompt scrutiny of current administrative practices that may discourage foreign residents from speaking out, including immigration authorities' requirements that some international students on scholarships pledge to refrain from political activities.

"The ball is now in the National Assembly's court," said Kim Seon-taek, a professor of law at Korea University. "The Constitutional Court said that political activities threatening the national interest, security or public order can still be restricted. But what exactly counts as such activity? The law needs to spell that out."

The professor said lawmakers should adopt a framework in which political activities are generally permitted, with specific exceptions clearly laid out.

"The Assembly should consult migrant groups, legal experts and civic organizations when drawing up the revisions," he added.