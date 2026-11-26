Supreme Court confirms ex-President Yoon's acquittal in perjury case
Summary
The Supreme Court on Thursday in Seoul confirmed former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s acquittal on charges of perjury during former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s martial law trial. Yoon was accused of falsely testifying that he had planned a Cabinet meeting before Han proposed one. The court said a conviction requires evidence strong enough to substantiate the charges, and that suspicions alone cannot establish guilt. The ruling was Yoon’s first finalized acquittal.
Key Facts
- Special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team argued that Yoon initially called six Cabinet members without planning a formal meeting, then summoned more at Han’s suggestion to reach the quorum needed to legitimize the martial law declaration.
- An appellate court upheld Yoon’s acquittal in September, ruling that the unusual circumstances of the Cabinet meeting alone were insufficient to find him guilty.
- In July, the Supreme Court finalized a seven-year prison sentence for Yoon on obstruction of justice charges related to blocking investigators from detaining him.
- A district court sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment in February for leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law; that case is under appellate review.
The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's acquittal on charges that he perjured himself during the martial law trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Yoon was indicted on charges of making false claims during Han's trial in November last year that he had planned to call a Cabinet meeting for his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, even before Han proposed such a session.
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team viewed the testimony as false, arguing that Yoon had initially called in six Cabinet members without planning a formal session but later summoned additional members at Han's suggestion to meet the quorum that would legitimatize his martial law declaration.
An appellate court in September upheld a lower court's acquittal of Yoon, ruling that the unusual circumstances of the Cabinet meeting alone are not enough to find Yoon guilty.
The Supreme Court did not find issues with the appellate ruling, noting that a conviction requires evidence strong enough to substantiate the charges as true.
"If there is no such evidence, there is no choice but to rule in favor of the defendant even if there are suspicions of the defendant's guilt," it said.
Thursday's ruling marked the Supreme Court's second ruling on the former president, as well as his first finalized acquittal.
The court in July finalized a seven-year prison sentence for Yoon on obstruction of justice charges for blocking investigators from detaining him in the wake of his martial law bid.
A district court sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment in February for leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law. That case is currently under review by an appellate court.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.