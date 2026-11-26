The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's acquittal on charges that he perjured himself during the martial law trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Yoon was indicted on charges of making false claims during Han's trial in November last year that he had planned to call a Cabinet meeting for his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, even before Han proposed such a session.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team viewed the testimony as false, arguing that Yoon had initially called in six Cabinet members without planning a formal session but later summoned additional members at Han's suggestion to meet the quorum that would legitimatize his martial law declaration.

An appellate court in September upheld a lower court's acquittal of Yoon, ruling that the unusual circumstances of the Cabinet meeting alone are not enough to find Yoon guilty.

The Supreme Court did not find issues with the appellate ruling, noting that a conviction requires evidence strong enough to substantiate the charges as true.

"If there is no such evidence, there is no choice but to rule in favor of the defendant even if there are suspicions of the defendant's guilt," it said.

Thursday's ruling marked the Supreme Court's second ruling on the former president, as well as his first finalized acquittal.

The court in July finalized a seven-year prison sentence for Yoon on obstruction of justice charges for blocking investigators from detaining him in the wake of his martial law bid.

A district court sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment in February for leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law. That case is currently under review by an appellate court.