Police on Thursday raided the home of the late top scorer on this year's law school entrance exam as part of a probe into his alleged cheating on the test.

Investigators searched the home of Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old dental student who was found dead last week amid mounting suspicions about his possible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in getting a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET).

Police also raided Younghoon High School in Seoul, where Lee's college entrance exam papers from last year have been stored.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's financial crime unit launched the probe after receiving multiple complaints accusing Lee of cheating.

Despite initial expectations they would close the case following Lee's death, the police have pressed ahead in the public interest, with the nation still grappling with the recent admission of AI-assisted cheating by the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam.

The admission sent authorities scrambling to draw up and enforce anti-cheating measures during the annual college entrance exam last week.