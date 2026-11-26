Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo’s acquittal on an obstruction of business charge became final, Thursday, eight years after he was indicted in a case involving hiring at Hana Bank.

The Seoul Western District Court upheld the original acquittal on remand, saying the lower court’s decision “appears justified.” The prosecution had sought a three-year prison sentence at an earlier hearing.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse after the ruling, Ham apologized for the concern the case had caused and pledged to “do my utmost to run Hana Financial Group more fairly and transparently.”

Ham was indicted in June 2018 for allegedly manipulating a job applicant’s scores at an acquaintance’s request during Hana Bank’s 2015 recruitment of entry-level employees, when he headed the lender.

He was also accused of instructing the human resources department to favor male applicants in the lender’s open recruitment, setting a hiring ratio of four men for every woman, in violation of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act.

During the trial, Ham acknowledged telling the bank’s head of HR that the candidate he had been asked to help had applied. He denied directing anyone to hire the applicant or disregard the bank’s hiring criteria.

In January 2022, the district court acquitted him of all charges, finding insufficient evidence that he had improperly exerted influence over the hiring process.

An appeals court overturned that ruling the following year, finding that Ham had “obstructed the legitimate hiring process of a bank with a significant public role.”

It sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for two years, on the obstruction-of-business charge and separately fined him 3 million won ($2,230) for violating the Equal Employment Opportunity Act.

In another turn of event in January, however, the Supreme Court sent the obstruction charge back to the lower court, saying there were no exceptional circumstances to justify overturning the original acquittal. But it upheld the 3 million won fine for the violation of the equal employment act.

Thursday's ruling clears the way for Ham to serve the remainder of his term as chairman, which runs through March 2028. Under the Act on Corporate Governance of Financial Companies, executives at financial institutions are disqualified from serving if they receive a sentence more severe than a fine.

With the legal cloud over his leadership lifted, attention is now turning to the chairman’s next moves, starting with year-end executive appointments. The terms of CEOs at 13 group affiliates, including Hana Bank, Hana Securities, Hana Card, Hana Capital, Hana Life and Hana Savings Bank, are set to expire at the end of the year.

The organizational reshuffle is expected to offer a clearer indication of Ham’s priorities for his remaining term, following the group’s relocation of its headquarters to Cheongna, Incheon, earlier this year.