The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on former first lady Kim Keon Hee's bribery case next week, legal sources said Wednesday.

The top court scheduled her sentencing for next Thursday after Kim and a special counsel team both appealed an appellate ruling that sentenced her to a five-year prison term on bribery-related charges, according to the sources.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team earlier indicted Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of receiving expensive gifts from multiple people in return for job appointments and business favors.

The alleged gifts include jewelry worth over 100 million won ($74,400) from a construction company chairman in exchange for a government job for his son-in-law in 2022.

A district court sentenced Kim to seven years in prison in June after finding her guilty on all counts but the appellate court reduced her sentence in September, acquitting her of some of the charges.

It will mark the top court's latest sentencing for Kim after it finalized a four-year prison term for her in a separate case on corruption charges, including involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme.