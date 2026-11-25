



Prosecutors investigating allegations that the family of the late former President Roh Tae-woo concealed a slush fund have asked his son, Ro Jae-hun, currently serving as the country's ambassador to China, to appear for questioning as a suspect, prosecution officials said Wednesday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office recently issued a summons for Ro over alleged violations of the Act on Regulation and Punishment of Criminal Proceeds Concealment, among other charges, the officials said.

Prosecutors are reportedly coordinating with Ro to schedule his questioning for around the end of this month.

The prosecution suspects that part of a slush fund allegedly held by the late president's family was funneled into the East Asia Cultural Foundation and the Roh Tae-woo Center, both chaired by Ro.

Roh, who served as president from 1988-93, died in 2021.

The alleged existence of the slush fund came to light during the divorce proceedings between Roh's daughter, Roh Soh-yeong, and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

During the appellate trial, Roh Soh-yeong argued that her family had made substantial contributions to SK's growth and that this should be considered in dividing the marital assets.

To support her claim, she submitted two memos written by her mother, Kim Ok-sook, some 20 years ago, as well as six promissory notes worth 5 billion won ($3.7 million) each, issued by Sunkyung Construction, a predecessor of SK ecoplant. The memos reportedly detail funds totaling 90.4 billion won, including an entry referring to "30 billion won from Sunkyung."

Prosecutors raided Kim's home in Seoul and the East Asia Cultural Foundation in August and questioned several former presidential secretaries as witnesses.

They have also sought to question Roh Soh-yeong as a witness but she has reportedly failed to appear on three occasions.

Under a criminal justice overhaul that took effect Oct. 2, prosecutors lost their investigative powers but can continue investigating cases initiated before that date until Dec. 30.