



Prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 25-year prison sentence for a church pastor on charges of fatally abusing an 11-year-old boy suffering from an intellectual disability.

The boy died in August after he was strapped with metal chains to a bed at a church in Cheonan, about 80 kilometers south of Seoul, for 38 hours, during which he showed symptoms of high fever and exhaustion, according to the prosecution.

At a trial at the Cheonan branch of the Daejeon District Court, prosecutors also sought a 20-year prison sentence for the child's grandmother for allegedly taking part in the crime, 12 years for the pastor's adopted son, and suspended prison terms of six months to a year for the pastor's younger sister and a church member.

"The defendants abused an intellectually disabled child merely 11 years of age over a long period of time," a prosecutor said. "Though the boy showed symptoms of loss of consciousness and high fever, they did not take appropriate steps and caused his death, making the crime cruel and serious."

The prosecution believes the defendants assaulted and abused the boy or allowed it to happen starting in December 2021. The abuse allegedly became worse after the boy stepped outside the church in July 2026 and told people about it.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple organ damage due to heatstroke.

The sentencing hearing for the defendants is scheduled to be held Dec. 21.