President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that his government will seek to revise the law to enable punishment for perpetrators of domestic violence even when their victims fail or refuse to file a complaint against them.

The president made the remarks in a post on his X account to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, adding that it was the state's duty to create a society where women can live without fear.

In Korea, perpetrators of domestic violence can avoid punishment if victims express a wish not to have them punished. However, the law has come under criticism over concerns that perpetrators may pressure victims into withholding consent to punishment, and that the lack of punishment could lead to more serious violence in the future.

Citing a recent series of crimes involving domestic violence, stalking and dating abuse, Lee said the government had failed to "safeguard precious lives despite warning signs and calls for help."

"(It) will revise the law to make it possible to hold perpetrators of domestic violence accountable even if victims do not want them punished," the president said.

"Failure to safeguard victims from violence should not be repeated," said Lee, adding the government will soon announce a series of relevant measures.

The presidential office earlier said that the Cabinet broadly agreed on the need to have domestic violence offenders punished regardless of their victims' wishes.