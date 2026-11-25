The Ministry of Justice has significantly accelerated the nationality reinstatement process for ethnic Koreans living abroad, cutting the average review time by four months — from 13 months down to nine.

For applicants experiencing the fastest processing, wait times have been reduced by as much as seven months, offering swift relief to thousands eager to formally reconnect with their homeland.

The breakthrough stems from an intensive, three-month processing campaign conducted between August and October, according to the ministry.

Facing a growing backlog fueled by a steady rise in applications from ethnic Koreans living abroad, the ministry overhauled its operational capacity. Previously, a single dedicated officer handled the workload, processing an average of roughly 220 cases per month. By deploying four additional specialists to the team, the ministry dramatically scaled up its output, resolving a total of 4,664 cases over the three-month period. This boosted the monthly average to 1,555 cases — more than seven times the previous pace.

For overseas Koreans seeking to restore their citizenship — often retirees returning home or individuals looking to reunite with family and establish long-term roots — lengthy administrative delays have historically created significant uncertainty regarding healthcare, residency, and daily life. By trimming the review period to nine months or less, the government aims to ease the psychological and practical burdens of prolonged waiting, helping returning compatriots settle stably into Korean society.

Beyond clearing the immediate backlog, the justice ministry said it is also modernizing how applicants track their cases.

Beginning in December, individuals applying for naturalization or nationality reinstatement will be able to check their specific, estimated completion dates directly through the status inquiry portal on HiKorea, the government’s official immigration website. This upgrade eliminates the guesswork that previously left applicants in the dark during months of processing.

Acting Minister of Justice Lee Jin-soo emphasized the human impact of the administrative overhaul.

"Reducing the nationality reinstatement review period is deeply meaningful because it provides practical support for our compatriots starting a new chapter as citizens of the Republic of Korea," Lee said.

He added that the ministry remains committed to expanding its review workforce and strengthening its administrative capabilities to ensure future evaluations are both prompt and thorough.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.