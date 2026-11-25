Judges at a regional district court voiced deep concern Wednesday over the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's (DPK) push to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.

The judges issued a statement taking issue with the impeachment push following a regular general meeting of all judges at the Changwon District Court in Changwon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

"Seeking to impeach judges over rulings conducted independently under the Constitution and law undermines the constitutional values of judicial independence and separation of powers and shakes the foundation of the judicial system," the statement said.

"(We) voice deep concern over attempts to endanger the separation of powers and constitutional order, such as impeaching judges on the grounds of rulings."

The DPK announced its decision to seek Cho's impeachment after the Supreme Court on Thursday partially overturned an appellate ruling that sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison for playing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

The DPK has since dropped Thursday's ruling from its list of impeachment grounds, which include the top court's alleged failure to properly respond to Yoon's martial law bid and its decision to send President Lee Jae Myung's election law case back to the appeals court.

Other judges across the nation have voiced criticism against the DPK's move.

Kang Dong-won, a senior judge at the Seoul Family Court who also chairs the national conference of judge representatives, accused the DPK of "going beyond the bounds" in a post Sunday on the court's internal network.