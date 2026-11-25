Judges at a district court in the southeastern city of Changwon are set to meet Wednesday to discuss judicial independence amid the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's (DPK) push to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, legal sources said.

The regular general meeting of all judges at the Changwon District Court was scheduled to take place in the afternoon, with independence of the judiciary on the agenda, according to the sources.

The session comes after the DPK said last week it will seek Cho's impeachment, accusing the top court of failing to properly respond to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched 2024 martial law bid among other reasons.

Some judges across the nation have voiced criticism against the DPK's move.

Kang Dong-won, a senior judge at the Seoul Family Court who also chairs the national conference of judge representatives, accused the DPK of "going beyond the bounds" in a post Sunday on the court's internal network.