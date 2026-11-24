The Supreme Court has confirmed a court ruling that ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay compensation to a late Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor, legal sources said Tuesday.

The late Kim Han-soo, who was conscripted into forced labor at a Mitsubishi shipyard in Nagasaki in 1944, had filed the suit against the Japanese company in 2019, seeking 100 million won ($75,000) in damages.

Kim, who died in October last year, was one of many Koreans mobilized for forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.

The Supreme Court upheld the appellate court ruling that ordered the company to pay 100 million won in compensation to Kim, which marked a reversal of a lower ruling that the statute of limitations had already passed.

In overturning that ruling, the appeals court had deemed that the base year for calculating the statute of limitations should be 2018, when the top court confirmed the right of forced labor victims to seek compensation for damages.