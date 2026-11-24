Seven years have passed since the death of Goo Hara, a member of K-pop girl group Kara. Her legacy continues to resonate beyond the entertainment industry, with a law bearing her name taking effect this year and bringing meaningful change to Korean society.

Goo was found dead at her home in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, on Nov. 24, 2019. She was 28. Police found no evidence of foul play, citing a handwritten note found at the scene, among other evidence, and decided not to conduct an autopsy.

Following her death, a family dispute over her inheritance sparked a nationwide debate. Her older brother, Goo Ho-in, argued that it was unfair for their biological mother, who had been absent during most of her childhood, to inherit her estate. Under the Civil Act at the time, however, it was difficult to restrict a parent's inheritance rights solely on the grounds of failing to fulfill parental duties.

Recognizing her father's contribution to raising Goo, the court divided her estate, allocating 60 percent to her father's side and 40 percent to her biological mother. The decision intensified public debate over parental responsibilities and inheritance rights.

Goo's brother began campaigning for the enactment of what became known as the "Goo Hara Act." The proposed legislation would change the law so that parents do not automatically inherit their children's assets if there is evidence of abuse, neglect or abandonment.

After several rounds of legislative discussions, the bill passed the National Assembly in 2024 and took effect on Jan. 1, 2026. The law allows inheritance rights to be restricted when an heir has seriously violated their duty to support the deceased or engaged in abuse or other wrongful conduct.

The legislation represents a significant institutional change brought about by public calls for reform following the singer's tragic death.

Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of Kara under DSP Media. The group released numerous hits, including "Pretty Girl," "Honey," "Mister" and "Mamma Mia," enjoying immense popularity in both Korea and Japan. Goo's approachable personality and commanding stage presence won the hearts of fans, helping establish Kara as one of the leading girl groups of the Korean Wave.

Behind her successful career, however, Goo endured personal hardships, most notably a highly publicized dispute in 2018 with her former boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, involving physical assault and threats to release an intimate video.

Choi claimed that Goo had assaulted him, while Goo maintained that the violence had been mutual and disclosed that Choi had threatened to release an intimate video of her. The case drew widespread public attention to intimate partner violence and digital sex crimes.

Legal proceedings continued even after Goo's death. Choi contested charges including illegal filming, but in 2020, the Supreme Court upheld his one-year prison sentence for bodily injury, intimidation, coercion and property damage. The prolonged legal battle underscored the lasting wounds left by the case and renewed public awareness of digital sex crimes.

Goo's memory also lives on through Kara's music. In 2022, the group celebrated its 15th anniversary with the special album "MOVE AGAIN," reuniting for group activities for the first time in approximately seven years.

The members continued to express their affection for Goo despite her absence. The music video for the title track, "WHEN I MOVE," and related content featured touching tributes to the late singer, moving fans around the world.

In July 2024, Kara released the previously unreleased song "Hello," featuring Goo's vocals. The release rekindled memories of the singer and offered fans a special gift, allowing them to hear her voice once again.

If you or someone you know may be at risk of suicide, contact Korea's Suicide Crisis hotline at 109. For foreign language assistance with emergency services, call the 1330 Korea Travel Hotline, or call Danuri Portal's helpline at 1577-1366 to connect with multilingual counseling and referral services.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.