The presidential office said Monday it is considering extending the period of restraining orders against stalkers as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening public safety and cracking down on crimes targeting vulnerable people.

The initiative was announced by Cheong Wa Dae last week in response to growing public alarm over a series of relationship-based crimes and crimes with apparently random motives.

The presidential office had said at the time that one of the measures under consideration was introducing life imprisonment without parole.

"We will respond more strongly to crimes targeting the socially weak, including relationship-based crimes," presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said at a press briefing, noting Wednesday will mark the start of the Week for the Elimination of Violence against Women, an annual government-designated campaign.

"We are considering extending the period of restraining orders against stalkers and life imprisonment without parole to permanently isolate heinous criminals from society," he said.

The government is currently drawing up a package of measures, which will include a timeline for the introduction of life imprisonment without parole, the spokesperson said.

A press briefing will be held at the start of every week while the safety project is under way to outline key developments and future plans.

Over the past week, for example, President Lee Jae Myung used his attendance at regional summits involving Southeast Asian nations to secure commitments to jointly respond to scams, Kim said.